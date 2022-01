Omicron on track to infect more than half of Europeans in next two months, WHO says

People wearing face masks line up to get a nasal swab at a mobile Covid-19 testing site on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on January 10, 2022.

More than half of the European population is expected to be infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.

"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks," Kluge said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe