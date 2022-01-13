France's Dupont to miss Toulouse's European trip to Wasps with cloud over Six Nations

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Toulouse's World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont will miss this weekend's European Champions Cup game at Wasps with an unspecified injury, the French club's head coch Ugo Mola said on Thursday.

France scrum-half Dupont, 25, last played in December 11's European win over Cardiff a day after winning the individual award.

Dupont's club team-mates in ex-New Zealand prop Charlie Faumuina, Australia lock Rory Arnold and Les Bleus hooker Julien Marchand will also be sidelined to face the two-time tournament winners.

"He's injured, we'll wait and see if he recovers, I don't think you'll see him this weekend," Mola told reporters.

"The problem with communication is that if we say nothing you (the media) invent, if we say something you interpret. He's injured.

"He has little problems that aren't necessarily very serious," he added.

Dupont captained his country during November's wins over Argentina, Georgia and New Zealand with regular skipper Charles Ollivon unavailable due to a knee injury.

Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie is set to his name his squad for the Six Nations next week before hosting Italy on February 6 to start their campaign.

"As soon as Fabien Galthie does his press conferences you can ask him the question," Mola said ambiguously.

"You will know, don't worry, France will communicate it about soon."

