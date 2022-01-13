Odermatt soars to sixth win of the World Cup season

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt produced another stunning performance to win his sixth World Cup event of the season the super-G at Wengen

Wengen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Marco Odermatt's dominance of the World Cup season shows no sign of abating as the Swiss swept to victory in Thursday's super-G for his sixth win of the campaign.

The 24-year-old extended his lead in the overall standings at the halfway point of the season to 396 points over Norway's super-G specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Kilde retains his lead in the super-G standings although he had to give second best to Odermatt on Thursday, finishing 0.23 seconds off the pace.

Both Odermatt and Kilde -- who has won three of the super-G races this season -- will offer stiff opposition for Austria's defending Olympic champion Matthias Mayer in Beijing next month.

"Both of us always provide a great spectacle," said Kilde, who has made a stunning return to the circuit after a serious knee injury last term.

Mayer finished third 0.58sec slower than the winner in the first super-G contested at Wengen since 1994. The race was originally set for Bormio in December, but was cancelled due to high temperatures at the Italian resort.

"What more can you say? It's a titanic effort," gushed Mayer about Odermatt's performances.

Odermatt, who has won two successive races in Switzerland having previously won none, can ram home his dominance in the donwhills on Friday and Saturday.

