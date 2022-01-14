Frenchman Rinderknech makes first ATP final in Adelaide

France's Arthur Rinderknech is into his first ATP Tour final

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech powered into his first ATP Tour final Friday at the Adelaide International to continue an impressive start to the season ahead of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old has now won five of his seven matches this year after sweeping past compatriot Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-3 at Memorial Drive.

World number 58 Rinderknech was dominant, dropping just three points on his first serve and winning more than half of his return points, forcing 22 unforced errors from his increasingly emotional opponent.

He will face either fourth seed Marin Cilic or in-form Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in Saturday's final.

"Of course I'm really happy with this win and to be in the final tomorrow," said Rinderknech, who represented France at last week's ATP Cup in Sydney.

American Alison Riske breezed into the women's final when 2021 French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek withdrew with an abdominal injury.

Riske, who is chasing a fourth WTA title, will meet either American teenager Coco Gauff or former US Open finalist Madison Keys in the decider.

Zidansek apologised for pulling out in a blow for the world number 31 just days away from the opening Grand Slam of the year.

"I have played a lot of tennis in the last three days and I am really sorry that today I won't be able to play my semi-final, as I am not fit to play my best tennis," she said.

