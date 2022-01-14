South Africa close in on series win over India

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen is unbeaten on 22 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test as the hosts look poised for a series win over India

Cape Town (AFP) – South Africa lost top-scorer Keegan Petersen but crept closer to victory on a tense fourth morning of the third Test against India at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa, needing 212 to win the match and the series, were 171 for three at lunch after resuming on 101 for two. They needed another 41 runs to win.

Petersen followed up his first innings of 72 by scoring 82, only the fourth score of more than 50 in the match before he chopped a ball from Shardul Thakur into his stumps.

Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen survived some hostile bowling by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the first hour on a pitch still giving assistance to the bowlers.

India missed a chance for an early breakthrough when Cheteshwar Pujara put down a straightforward chance at first slip off Bumrah when Petersen was on 59 and the total was 126.

Van der Dussen was on 22 at lunch and Temba Bavuma had scored 12.

Van der Dussen was beaten by a ball from Thakur in the last over before lunch and was given not out by umpire Marais Erasmus.

India reviewed and Van der Dussen survived on 'umpire's call' which showed the ball would have clipped the leg bail.

It was another call on Thursday that had infuriated the Indians.

Members of the Indian team reacted angrily on Thursday when a leg before wicket decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review.

Several Indian players were heard complaining about the decision and there appeared to be suggestions the host broadcaster Supersport was manipulating the technology.

However, on Friday Supersport said it had no control over the Decision Review System (DRS).

In a brief statement issued to AFP, the broadcaster said: "SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team.

"Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS.

"SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology."

