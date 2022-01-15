Wasps stun European champions Toulouse as Racing make last 16

Paris (AFP) – Experienced Kiwi fly-half Jimmy Gopperth kicked half of 14-man Wasps' points as they stunned holders Toulouse 30-22 in the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Gopperth, 38, made his contribution from the boot as the English hosts played more than 45 minutes without full-back Jacob Umaga who was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

The French club, who won a record fifth continental title in May, remain in the top eight places in Pool B and in line for a spot in the last 16.

"That took a lot of effort. When you go down to 14 men, especially when it's someone in the backfield, you have to manage the game," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"We started to move the ball really well and we managed to get field position with some good attacking kicks. How we managed the red card is the most pleasing thing."

Toulouse were without world player of the year Antoine Dupont but the scrum-half's Test and domestic team-mate Francois Cros scored within the opening two minutes.

Despite the positive start Toulouse trailed 14-7 after half an hour as Gopperth converted tries by Biyi Alo and Brad Shields for the home side.

Umaga, the nephew of ex-New Zealand captain Tana Umaga, was sent off after 33 minutes for making contact with away scrum-half Martin Page-Relo's head in a tackle.

Thomas Ramos then added three points to make it 14-10 at break.

Gopperth kicked two penalties to increase the hosts' lead to 20-10 after an hour before France hooker Peato Mauvaka closed the gap to five points with a try from a rolling maul.

The result was sealed with 12 minutes left as flanker Alfie Barbeary crashed over from short range. Gopperth added the extras and a late penalty.

Substitute Emmanuel Meafou claimed a late consolation for the champions who welcome Cardiff to Stade Ernest-Wallon next weekend.

Racing qualify

Three-time runners-up Racing 92 claimed a last 16 place as they beat the Ospreys 25-10 after the Welsh region deservedly led by two points at the break.

Virimi Vakatawa scored one of Racing 92's three tries at the Ospreys Geoff Caddick AFP

"We're happy to get the win, but the performance left a lot to be desired," the Parisians' coach Mike Prendergast told BT Sport.

"We need to be a lot better than that if we're serious about going deep in this competition," he added.

Tonga winger Hosea Saumaki came off the bench to score an 80th minute winner as English Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers edged Irish province Connacht 29-28.

Later Saturday, last season's runners up La Rochelle welcome Bath and 2020 winners Exeter Chiefs host Glasgow Warriors.

On Sunday, the Scarlets visit Bordeaux-Begles in one re-run of the fixtures cancelled in December before Japan full-back Kotaro Matsushima starts for Clermont at home to Sale Sharks.

On Friday, England fly-half Marcus Smith inspired Premiership champions Harlequins to a 33-36 win at Cardiff.

© 2022 AFP