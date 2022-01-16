Djokovic’s family 'disappointed' over deportation from Australia

The family of tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said they were disappointed by the decision of the Australian court to deport him

Belgrade (AFP) – The family of Novak Djokovic said they were "disappointed" by an Australian court's decision to deport the top ranked tennis star Sunday, in a statement published by Serbian media outlets.

"We are very disappointed by a federal court ruling and the fact that Novak has to leave Australia," the family said in the statement.

"These are difficult moments, notably for Novak, but what we all have to do -- namely us, his family -- is to give him support more than ever," the family added.

The statement was published just hours after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia, ending a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashing his dream of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.

Djokovic's family have been amongst his most vocal supporters throughout the ordeal in Australia.

Back home in Serbia, his father Srdjan rallied hundreds of fans of the tennis world number one and at one point said Djokovic had been "crucified" much like Jesus.

"We believe he will come out of this situation stronger and that the time will show what he has been proving beyond any doubt so far, that he is a great champion and a man," the family said Sunday.

Earlier in Australia, Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed" by the federal court's ruling that upheld the government's right to rip up his visa over fears he is stoking anti-vaccine sentiment.

