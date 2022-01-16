'Greek Picasso' Alekos Fassianos dies aged 86: family

Athens (AFP) – Greek artist Alekos Fassianos, whose work drew on his country's mythology and folklore, died Sunday at the age of 86, his daughter told AFP.

Described by some admirers as a modern-day Matisse and by others as the Greek Picasso, his works, which included paintings, lithographs, ceramics and tapestries, have been shown around the world.

While he resisted comparison with Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, he admired both artists, but insisted he had drawn on many different influences.

Fassianos, who had been bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several months, died in his sleep, Viktoria Fassianou said.

Ill health forced the painter to put down his paintbrushes in 2019.

He split his time between Greece and France, where he studied lithography at the National School of Fine Arts in Paris.

The website devoted to his work says his style was forged in the 1960s and that his main themes have always been man, nature and the environment.

An Athens museum devoted to his work is due to open this autumn LOUISA NIKOLAIDOU AFP/File

An Athens museum devoted to his work will open in autumn 2022 and display some of the works that currently adorn his home.

His friend, architect Kyriakos Krokos, entirely redesigned the central Athens museum that will showcase his work.

France has awarded him some of its top awards, including the Legion of Honour (Arts and Letters) and he is also an honorary member of the Russian Academy of Arts.

