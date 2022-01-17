Fiji's Nayacalevu 'will get vaccinated' after Covid-19 law adpotion

Paris (AFP) – Stade Francais' Fiji centre Waisea Nayacaleuv "will get vaccinated" club president Thomas Lombard said on Monday hours after French authorities passed a law requiring a jab against Covid-19 to enter sporting stadia.

On Sunday, France's parliament voted to change the country's health passport scheme, which necessitated a full status of vaccines or a negative Covid-19 test to enter an establishment which has a public attendance, to a vaccine passport.

The move, which Paris wants to put in place as soon as possible, also applies to foreign nationals which will have implications on this weekend's European Champions Cup games and the Six Nations, which starts on February 6.

"Waisea contracted the virus a few weeks ago, so right now he's immune," Lombard told AFP.

"But when his immunity period ends, he will get vaccinated. We spoke about it with him," he added.

Earlier this month, 31-year-old Nayacalevu said getting a vaccine would be "the worst case scenario".

Around 98% of players in France's Top 14 have been inoculated against the illness.

This Sunday, Nayacalevu's Parisians host Connacht needing a win to keep their hopes of a last 16 place in the Champions Cup alive.

Outfits such as Cardiff, Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs also travel to France for European games this weekend.

