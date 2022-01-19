Scotland pick five uncapped players in Six Nations squad

London (AFP) – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named five uncapped players in a 39-man squad announced on Wednesday for the Six Nations championships but there was no place for fly-half Adam Hastings.

Saracens back-row forward Andy Christie and London Irish scrum-half Ben White are among those hoping to make a Test debut during the tournament.

Rory Darge, Ben Vellacott and Kyle Rowe have also been included ahead of the Dark Blues' tournament opener against England at Murrayfield on February 5.

Bath centre Cameron Redpath, who impressed on debut against England last year, has recovered from injury and is now in contention for the match in Edinburgh.

Stuart Hogg, fresh from becoming Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer, retains the captaincy.

Hogg is joined in the squad by fellow British and Irish Lions internationals Finn Russell, Ali Price, Zander Fagerson, Chris Harris, Rory Sutherland, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson.

The Edinburgh pair of back-row forward Magnus Bradbury and prop WP Nel and Exeter lock Jonny Gray have also been named in the squad.

Hastings, who came off the bench in Scotland's defeat against world champions South Africa in November, is among the most notable omissions along with Fraser Brown, Sean Maitland and George Horne.

Despite enjoying away wins over England -- their first Calcutta Cup triumph at Twickenham in 38 years -- and France, the Scots finished fourth in last season's Six Nations due to narrow home defeats by Wales and Ireland.

"When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I've seen it in so many areas and that's testament to the strength and depth we have," said Townsend.

The recent relaxation of Covid restrictions in Scotland mean Townsend's men will be roared on by a capacity Murrayfield crowd of 67,000 when they face England in the latest edition of rugby union's oldest international fixture.

"The Six Nations is the best competition we have in rugby so to be involved in it is a real privilege, especially starting with our oldest rivals in front of a sold-out home crowd," he said.

