Wasps' Umaga gets four-game ban for Toulouse red card

Wasps full-back Jacob Umaga (left) was sent off for a tackle on Toulouse scrum-half Martin Page Relo

London (AFP) – Jacob Umaga was banned for four weeks on Wednesday following his sending-off against Toulouse in a blow to Wasps' hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup.

Advertising Read more

Umaga, who plays at fly-half as well as full-back, saw red for the second time in successive matches following a dangerous tackle on scrum-half Martin Page Relo in the first half of the match on Saturday.

Wasps still beat five-times champions and reigning title-holders Toulouse 30-22 in Coventry.

An independent disciplinary hearing ruled that Umaga, capped once by England, had made contact with Relo's head and banned the 23-year-old nephew of former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga for four games, starting with Sunday's match away to Irish giants Munster.

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy, Argentina's record cap-holder, has been suspended for three weeks for striking with the head in Saturday's Challenge Cup win over Edinburgh.

© 2022 AFP