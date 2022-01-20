Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

Virat Kohli plays a shot on his way to 51 against South Africa on Wednesday

New Delhi (AFP) – Virat Kohli became India's leading run-scorer in away one-day internationals as he hit an energetic half-century against South Africa just days after his shock exit as Test skipper.

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's India record for most runs in away ODIs during his 51-run knock in the first of the three matches on Wednesday, although the tourists lost by 31 runs.

Kohli has now scored 5,108 runs, surpassing Tendulkar's 5,065. He also overtook Australian great Ricky Ponting's 5,090 to become the second highest behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (5,518) in away 50-over matches.

Kohli, 33, announced he was giving up the Test captaincy on Saturday having already quit as Twenty20 skipper last year and been sacked from ODI leadership duties soon afterwards.

Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper with 40 wins in 68 matches during a seven-year tenure.

