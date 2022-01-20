Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks: Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines after opting for surgery on his left knee

Los Angeles (AFP) – Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball is to undergo knee surgery and faces up to two months on the sidelines, the team said Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Ball, who has averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, hasn't played for Chicago since January 14.

Reports on Thursday said Ball had suffered a slight tear in his left meniscus.

"Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks," the Bulls said in a statement.

The 24-year-old, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, joined the Bulls last year from the New Orleans Pelicans and has helped the team to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Barring a major upset, the Bulls are expected to reach the playoffs this year for the first time in five years.

© 2022 AFP