Barty demolishes Giorgi to make Australian Open fourth round

Melbourne (AFP) – Top seed Ashleigh Barty kept her unblemished record this year intact with a straight-sets demolition Friday of Camila Giorgi to inch closer to a maiden Australian Open title.

Advertising Read more

The world number one is now 7-0 for the season after winning the Adelaide International and has yet to drop a set, easing past the Italian 30th seed 6-2, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

She will face either defending champion Naomi Osaka or young American Amanda Anisimova in a blockbuster fourth-round the clash.

"It was a pretty good performance," said the Australian Barty, 25, describing it as "clean".

"The way she hits the ball and covers the court, it was my job to get her off the baseline ... I am able to use my slice effectively."

Barty surrendered just three games in total to race through the first two rounds against qualifiers, spending less than two hours on court, and came into the Giorgi showdown with plenty in the tank.

On paper the aggressive 30-year-old was a more serious threat, but not for the world number one and reigning Wimbledon champion.

Barty went 2-0 ahead with Giorgi double-faulting on break point and while the Italian earned four break points at 2-4, the Australian saved them all then broke again to take the first set in 32 minutes.

An invincible Barty has not lost a service game for six straight matches.

More costly errors from Giorgi ensured the Australian got the crucial break in game six of the second set before closing out the match in 61 minutes for a routine win.

© 2022 AFP