Cardiff handed Toulouse Champions Cup win after Covid-19 cases

Paris (AFP) – Champions Cup holders Toulouse's home game with Cardiff this weekend has been cancelled due to coronavirus cases among the hosts' squad, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The fixture becomes the ninth game in this season's competition where a side has been given a victory or a match declared a draw due to Covid-19 issues.

With the Welsh region being handed the win the record five-time champions are seventh in Pool B and need results to go in their favour if they are to reach the last 16.

"Following a meeting of an independent Match Risk Assessment Committee, EPCR has been advised that the Champions Cup, Round 4 fixture between Stade Toulousain and Cardiff Rugby scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, 22 January) at Stade Ernest-Wallon cannot go ahead," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

"Cardiff Rugby have therefore been awarded the match in Pool A on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the Tournament Rules," it added.

