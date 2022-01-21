England captain Farrell suffers new injury blow ahead of Six Nations

London (AFP) – England captain Owen Farrell's prospects of featuring in the Six Nations suffered a fresh setback when club side Saracens said Friday he had sustained a fresh injury in training.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old was named as skipper when England coach Eddie Jones unveiled his training squad for the tournament earlier this week even though he has not played any rugby since suffering an ankle injury against Australia in November.

England's Six Nations opener is on February 5 against Scotland.

It had been hoped Farrell, a veteran of 100 Tests, would return to action for Saracens in their European Challenge Cup clash at home to London Irish on Sunday -- two weeks before the start of the Six Nations.

However, Farrell, who plays at fly-half or centre, has been sidelined with an undisclosed problem.

Saracens said in a statement that the player had "suffered an injury in training this week ahead of the game against London Irish, ruling him out of the match".

England's governing Rugby Football Union said Friday they did not expect Farrell to attend an upcoming Six Nations training camp, when a captaincy update would be issued.

Courtney Lawes would be favoured as he stood in for Farrell for the Test victories over world champions South Africa and Tonga last November.

© 2022 AFP