Germany's Geiger soars into overall World Cup lead

Titisee-Neustadt (Germany) (AFP) – Home favourite Karl Geiger took victory in Titisee-Neustadt on Saturday to reclaim the overall ski-jumping World Cup lead from Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi.

It was the German's third win of the season, but first since December 18, and a return to form ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Geiger now holds an 11-point lead over Four Hills champion Kobayashi in the standings.

The 28-year-old soared out to 141 metres on his second jump and was awarded 149.9 points which saw him overhaul Slovenia's Anze Lanisek, who finished second.

Markus Eisenbichler completed the podium, while Kobayashi could only manage fifth place after a disappointing second effort.

The 2022 Olympics get underway on February 4.

