Holder strikes as England dismissed for just 103 in 1st T20

In the wickets - West Indies paceman Jason Holder (R) celebrates his dismissal of England's Tom Banton in the 1st T20 at Bridgetown

Bridgetown (Barbados) (AFP) – Jason Holder took a format-best four wickets for seven runs as England were dismissed for just 103 in the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies at Bridgetown on Saturday.

Holder twice took two wickets in two balls as England failed to bat out their 20 overs.

At 49-7, England were in danger of being bowled out for under a hundred as the poor batting that was a signature of their recent 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia was transferred to the Caribbean.

But Chris Jordan (28) and Adil Rashid (22) at least gave them something of a total to defend in the first of this five-match series at the Kensington Oval.

England collapsed to 10 for three soon after being sent into bat and were in danger of making even less than their record low T20 total of 80 against India at the 2012 World T20 in Colombo.

But Jordan, playing at the ground where he grew up, and Rashid shared a 36-run stand.

After Sheldon Cottrell removed opener Jason Roy, who made a hundred in England's lone warm-up match, fellow paceman Holder struck twice in two balls to dismiss Tom Banton and Moeen Ali.

Holder ensured England were bowled out in 19.4 overs as he removed Saqib Mahmood and Rashid in successive deliveries.

© 2022 AFP