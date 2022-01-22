'Rocket Man' fails to give Evans lift-off at Australian Open

Melbourne (AFP) – Beaten 24th seed Dan Evans said he had been playing pretty well in his Australian Open third-round clash on Saturday -- until they turned off Elton John.

The last Briton standing in singles in Melbourne was well beaten 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 by Canadian 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The first set of the match on John Cain Arena was played out against the backdrop of some music booming out from a band at a sweltering Melbourne Park.

But rather than put him off, Evans said he'd rather enjoyed it.

"I don't know what that was, but actually, they should have kept it on, I played better with it on," the 31-year-old said, raising a smile despite being well beaten.

"I mean, it was probably the best part of the match, listening to that, I think 'Rocket Man' by Elton John."

Evans was not so amused with some of the other music selections.

"There was some bad notes being knocked out," he said, adding with a more serious tone: "But no, it wasn't my best day and just one to put away."

