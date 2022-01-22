Sabalenka conquers serving yips to make Australian Open last 16

Aryna Sabalenka is into the last 16 of the Australian Open

Melbourne (AFP) – World number two Aryna Sabalenka cleaned up her serving woes to stay in contention at the Australian Open Saturday, but she needed three sets to get past 31st seed Marketa Vondrousova.

Advertising Read more

The Belarussian had tallied 31 double faults in two matches at Melbourne Park so far, and 70 from four matches this season, but only suffered 10 against the Czech to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena.

It was enough to ensure passage to the last 16 where she will meet unseeded Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi who overpowered Australian wildcard Madison Inglis 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

The Australian Open is the only major where the 115th-ranked Kanepi, 36, has failed to make the quarter-finals.

"I'm really happy right now and mostly happy that I made only 10 double faults," said Sabalenka, a semi-finalist last year at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

"She played unbelievable tennis today and I pushed myself really hard. I'll just keep working on my serve and keep hoping it gets better match-by-match."

Despite her serving yips, Sabalenka found a way to survive her opening two rounds against players ranked in triple digits thanks to her explosive all-court ability.

She brought that to the fore again against Vondrousova after early wobbles.

On a hot day with ice packs out at the changeovers, Vondrousova took a 5-3 lead the first set and while Sabalenka only sent down four double faults she couldn't turn it around.

Sabalenka also lost the first set in her opening two rounds but found a way back and the 23-year-old responded with the same fighting spirit, immediately breaking the Czech to race 3-0 clear in set two.

She held firm, firing just three double faults, to seal the set and turned up the pressure on Vondrousova with an early break to move 3-1 clear in the third. Two more breaks enabled her to romp to victory

© 2022 AFP