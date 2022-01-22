'Thought it was UFC': Kyrgios accuses doubles coach of fight threat

Nick Kyrgios claims a coach and trainer associated with Croatian doubles opponents Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic threatened to fight him

Melbourne (AFP) – Nick Kyrgios claimed Saturday a coach and trainer associated with Croatian doubles opponents Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic threatened to fight him after the top seeds were bundled out of the Australian Open.

The divisive Australian and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis upset the world number one pairing 7-6 (10/8) 6-3 in front of a boisterous, pro-Australian, crowd at Kia Arena on Friday.

Mektic and Pavic vented their frustrations during the match and, according to Kyrgios, matters boiled over off court.

"Just letting you know after yesterday's chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym," he said on Twitter.

"Tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball."

Kokkinakis responded: "That was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc," referring to the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Pavic and Mektic were not immediately available for comment.

Reports said Pavic suggested post-match the crowd should "show some respect", echoing singles world number two Daniil Medvedev who blasted fans' "low IQ" after he beat Kyrgios on Thursday night.

"It's loud. They are pretty loud. Obviously they cheer for Aussies. It wouldn't hurt them to show some respect to all opponents, to other players," Pavic reportedly said.

"We saw yesterday also with Medvedev how it was. So, yeah, I mean, that's how they are here. We're used to that. But like I said, yeah, it wouldn't hurt them to show some respect."

