Toulouse cancellation 'discredits' Euro Cup - French rugby body

France captain Antoine Dupont is one of several Covid cases which led to cancellation of Toulouse game

Paris (AFP) – The cancellation of Toulouse's match against Cardiff has "discredited" the European Champions Cup, the LNR, which runs professional rugby in France, said on Saturday.

On Friday Cup organisers the EPCR handed the Welsh side a bonus point 28-0 victory to leave the Covid-19 hit holders at risk of failing to qualify for the last 16.

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix was incensed and said the record five-time winners would take legal action.

Lacroix claimed his side had enough fit players to fulfill the fixture with EPCR rules stating clubs must follow their domestic league's coronavirus regulations.

That stance was endorsed by the LNR's president Rene Bouscatel.

"The EPCR did not follow their own rules when they cancelled the match.

"That not only discredits those who made the decision but also the organisers and the competition itself," he told AFP.

"The rules stipulate that you apply the regulations of the country where the match is played," he added.

"Ths match was in France, it's the French health regulations that apply.

"If we were talking about a Top 14 game, it would have gone ahead."

As it stands, Toulouse are seventh in Pool B with only the top eight going on to the knockout stages.

