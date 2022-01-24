Mutinying soldiers detain Burkina Faso President Kabore

Barricades in the centre of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, during protests against President Marc Christian Kaboré, January 23, 2022.

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained, sources told FRANCE 24 on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Shots were heard late Sunday near Kabore's home after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents.

Residents also reported they saw a helicopter above the the president's home in the capital Ouagadougou.

It followed gunfire earlier Sunday at several army bases, prompting fears of yet another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers.

But the government quickly denied rumours of a putsch, and a list of demands presented by the rebellious troops made no mention of trying to oust Kabore, while emphasising the need for a better anti-jihadist strategy.

"We want adequate resources for the battle" against Islamist extremists, a soldier from the Sangoule Lamizana base in Ouagadougou said in a voice recording received by AFP.

The disaffected soldiers also wanted top generals to be "replaced", better care for wounded troops and more support for the families of soldiers killed in battle, the spokesman for the mutinous troops added in the anonymous recording.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

