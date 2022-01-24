Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson raped her during video shoot

Rocker Marilyn Manson -- whose real name is Brian Warner -- was 37 when he began dating 18-year-old Evan Rachel Wood

Los Angeles (AFP) – US actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused goth rocker Marilyn Manson of raping her on-camera during the filming of a music video for his 2007 hit single "Heart-Shaped Glasses."

Wood, star of the TV series "Westworld," made the allegations in HBO documentary "Phoenix Rising," which premiered at the Sundance film festival.

"We had discussed a simulated sex scene. But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real," she said.

"I had never agreed to that."

Former child actress Wood began dating Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- in 2006 when she was 18 and he was 37.

Manson said "Heart-Shaped Glasses" was inspired by seeing Wood wearing the glasses made famous on the movie poster for Stanley Kubrick's "Lolita."

"I didn't know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no, because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through," said Wood.

"I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do.

"I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses... I was essentially raped on camera."

According to the documentary, Manson later pressured Wood to tell journalists there had been no actual sex during the filming of the video.

Wood's mother recounts hearing through a crew member that Manson was giving Wood absinthe "and whatever else," and that she was unable to consent when he went off script.

Manson's representatives did not immediately reply to AFP request for comment.

Manson has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, including "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco.

Los Angeles police last year confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer.

Manson, who has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson, has parted ways with his record label Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood agency CAA since the allegations became public.

But he continues to record music, appearing on Kanye West's album "Donda" last year.

"Phoenix Rising" documents efforts by Wood and other sexual assault survivors to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes, allowing women more time to seek justice following abuse.

The Sundance film festival -- taking place online again this year due to the pandemic -- runs until January 30.

