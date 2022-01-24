Sinner downs De Minaur to reach Australian Open last eight

Jannik Sinner (left) and Alex De Minaur at the end of their last-16 match on Monday

Melbourne (AFP) – Italy's 11th seed Jannick Sinner proved too strong for Alex De Minaur to end Australia's last remaining hope in the men's singles on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Sinner moved into the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 win in 2hr 35 min over the 32nd seed De Minaur on Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian will face either Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or American 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

"In the beginning I was serving well and he had more chances than me in the first set and after that I tried to push a little bit more, especially early in the tiebreaker," Sinner said.

"I gained in confidence and I tried to move him a little bit but it's very tough playing against Alex especially in Australia, he always plays very well here."

Sinner joins compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals to equal his best performance at a Grand Slam after reaching the last eight at the 2020 French Open where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

© 2022 AFP