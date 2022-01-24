Tonga star Hurrell keen to help volcano victims

Eager to help - Konrad Hurrell of Tonga (C) in action against England during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

London (AFP) – Tonga rugby league international Konrad Hurrell said Monday his family had escaped the worst of a volcanic eruption as he outlined his hopes of raising funds to help those hardest hit by the devastating Pacific blast.

Advertising Read more

The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered tsunami waves.

Hurrell, who has joined St Helens from English Super League rivals Leeds, faced an anxious wait to speak to his relatives after the underwater volcano initially knocked out all communications with Tonga.

But the 30-year-old, speaking at St Helens' media day ahead of the new Super League campaign, said: "Obviously it's been a tough couple of weeks but I finally got through to my sister and through to my dad," he said.

"I always hate saying that my family are safe and warm with food and water because there are a lot of families struggling in Tonga right now."

Hurrell added: "I hope people there are okay and I'm sure they are working through it to help each other to get through this with their families."

Hurrell is now eager to play for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in June after the Rugby Football League said all funds raised from the sale of the invitational side's jersey will be donated to the people of Tonga.

"I'd love to play in that game for the All Stars, especially for a cause like this," he said.

"I'd love to give something back to my little country and testing yourself against England is something I'd want to do anyway.

"But at the same time it's a big help for the families back home in Tonga. Even if I don't get picked for the team, I'd still love to get amongst it and help out in any way I can."

© 2022 AFP