Super Bowl guests to be given KN95 masks

Los Angeles (AFP) – All attendees at next month's Super Bowl will be provided with KN95 masks and reminded to wear face coverings at all times unless eating or drinking, Los Angeles health officials have said.

Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer said masks would be given to all spectators and guests at SoFi Stadium for the NFL championship game on February 13, the biggest event on the US sporting calendar.

"At the Super Bowl, every fan will receive a KN95 mask, and safety team members will be reminding fans ... to keep their masks on unless they're actively eating or drinking," Ferrer said.

"Masks are required at all times to enter all of the events, to be in common areas, to purchase at concession stands and at indoor shops," she added.

The distribution of KN95 masks is part of a range of Covid-19 measures being implemented for the Super Bowl.

Ferrer said Los Angeles County was working with the NFL to offer free rapid tests and vaccinations at the Super Bowl Experience, a fan zone at the Los Angeles Convention Center which opens on February 5.

Ferrer said individuals who got vaccinated at the site would gain free admission to the Convention Center. All attendees will also receive a free take-home rapid-test kit.

Public health staff will be on duty at all Super Bowl-related events to ensure compliance of Covid-19 rules, Ferrer added.

"All of these events will comply with vaccination and testing requirements for mega-events, and for some of the smaller events, they will comply with LA city's requirements for people to be fully vaccinated to enter into those venues," Ferrer said.

"Staff will be assigned to be at all event locations that will ensure compliance with the requirements."

Long-standing regulations in Los Angeles already require attendees at large sporting events to show proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative Covid-19 test.

Los Angeles has seen an explosion of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, although health officials said Tuesday cases were trending downward.

