Harding leads Hatton after round two in Dubai

Dubai (AFP) – Justin Harding hit a four-under-par 68 to take the lead after the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday as Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy both moved up the leaderboard with 66s.

Advertising Read more

South African Harding, on 11-under, holds a two-shot lead over England's Hatton, who bogeyed the first but holed seven birdies to move to nine under.

Erik van Rooyen (67) and Fabrizio Zanotti (70) are joint third on eight under.

McIlroy recovered from his opening round 71.

The four-time Major Champion chipped in for an eagle on the par-five 13th and holed four birdies to sit among a group on seven under.

Harding had to return to complete his opening round on day two and birdied the last to take a share of the 18-hole lead before an eagle from 183 yards on the par-four sixth in round two helped him hit the front.

"I've played this golf course well over the years," said 35-year-old Harding, who hit four birdies.

"Had a good final round a couple of years back and was in contention last year and played badly on the Sunday.

"The game seems to be close. It's just a matter of, if I can control the putter and make some putts, we are always going to be there and thereabouts, which is nice.

"It was a grind of a day today, to be fair, just a bonus there on six."

Hatton started his round with a bogey but then reeled off four birdies in a row.

England's Richard Bland had led alone before he dropped three shots in his final two holes in a 68, while Dane Joachim Hansen had also been in top spot early in the day but bogeyed his last two in a 72.

Norway's Viktor Hovland raced up the leaderboard as he turned in 33 from the tenth but had to settle for a 69, while Adrian Meronk eagled the tenth and added four birdies and two bogeys in a 68.

Defending champion Paul Casey was in an all-English group at six under alongside Marcus Armitage, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Horsfield and Lee Westwood.

© 2022 AFP