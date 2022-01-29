Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Castres

Bordeaux saw off Castres to stay at the Top 14 summit

Bordeaux (AFP) – Bordeaux-Begles dominated Castres to win 23-10 on Saturday and increase their lead at the top of the French Top 14 table, while reigning champions Toulouse lost at home to Racing 92.

Advertising Read more

Bordeaux's fifth straight league victory took them 10 points clear of Montpellier, who beat La Rochelle 29-23 to move into second place.

"The goal is to be in the top six," said Bordeaux boss Christophe Urios. "We are top and we want to stay that way for as long as possible."

The home team led 20-0 at half-time following tries by Ulupano Seuteni and Louis Picamoles, both converted by Francois Trinh-Duc who also booted two penalties.

Castres fought back after the break and scored their first points with a 45th-minute try by Kevin Kornath.

While the visitors enjoyed a territorial edge, they only added one more penalty while Trinh-Duc kicked his third for the hosts.

Castres also struggled in the lineout, losing seven balls on their own throw.

World player of the year Antoine Dupont returned to action for Toulouse after a seven-week absence but his side lost 20-15 to Racing.

Argentinian international Juan Cruz Mallia scored the only try of the first half, but two Antoine Gibert penalties gave Racing a 6-5 half-time advantage.

Donovan Taofifenua's score extended the lead early in the second period, before France scrum-half Dupont converted Santiago Chocobares' try to draw Toulouse level.

But Finn Russell and Maxime Machenaud kicked three penalties between them to wrap up victory for Racing, although Romain Ntamack booted a late kick to secure Toulouse a bonus point.

The French and European champions drop to fourth in the standings, having started the day in second.

Montpellier scored two tries in each half at sixth-placed La Rochelle, who missed the chance to move above their opponents.

"We managed to score four tries in La Rochelle, that's not nothing," said Montpellier manager Philippe Saint-Andre after his side's seventh consecutive Top 14 success.

"Not everyone is capable of that. We had more power than La Rochelle today."

La Rochelle, last season's Top 14 and European Champions Cup losing finalists, have lost three of their last four games.

"I have to take some responsibility, because I am the boss here," said coach Ronan O'Gara. "We were not at the level required in terms of aggression. The table... is starting to be worrying."

Lyon leapfrogged reigning champions Toulouse and Castres in the table, staying level on points with Montpellier, thanks to a comfortable 28-23 victory at Perpignan.

The hosts held a 10-9 lead at the interval, but Lyon ran in three tries in quick succession before a late score gave Perpignan a losing bonus point.

Elsewhere, Brive thumped bottom club Biarritz 33-10.

© 2022 AFP