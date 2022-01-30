Bengals stun Chiefs to reach first Super Bowl since 1989

Evan McPherson celebrates after slotting the game-winning field goal in overtime as the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl

Los Angeles (AFP) – Evan McPherson kicked the winning field goal in overtime as the Cincinnati Bengals came from behind to upset the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 and reach their first Super Bowl since 1989 on Sunday.

The upstart Bengals, who won only twice just two seasons ago, will play for the NFL crown on February 13 at Los Angeles against the winner of the later game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

It was a stunning AFC Championship defeat for the host Chiefs, who were seeking a third consecutive Super Bowl trip after winning in 2020 and losing to Tampa Bay last year.

Cincinnati will try to win the Super Bowl for the first since the club began play in 1968, having lost to San Francisco in 1982 and 1989 in its only prior appearances in the NFL spectacle.

"Big win for us," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "Our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. And the offense made plays when we had to.

"I'm just a little speechless right now. I don't even know what to say."

Burrow, a 25-year-old quarterback who led the NFL in completion percentage in only his second NFL campaign, completed 23-of-38 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns but surrendered his first two interceptions in four AFC finals.

Rallying from an 18-point deficit to match the greatest comeback in conference championship history, the Bengals escaped a 21-3 first-half hole to advance.

Sparked by Burrow, the Bengals snapped an eight-game playoff losing streak dating to 1991 with three wins this month.

Burrow ran twice for clutch first downs to sustain a fourth-quarter drive that ended with Cincinnati rookie McPherson kicking a 52-yard field goal, giving the Bengals their first lead at 24-21.

The Chiefs marched to the Cincinnati 4-yard line in the final seconds but Mahomes was sacked and then fumbled but had a teammate fall on the ball, setting up Harrison Butker's 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to force overtime.

The Chiefs, coming off a walk-off overtime victory against Buffalo a week earlier, won the coin toss and received the ball, trying to become the first team to win back-to-back NFL over-time playoff games.

But Vonn Bell intercepted a Mahomes pass and the Bengals took over, Burrow guiding them down the field to set up McPherson's winning field goal from 31 yards.

© 2022 AFP