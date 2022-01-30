Davidson du Pont claims trotting's Prix d'Amerique at third attempt

Paris (AFP) – Davidson du Pont finally hit the Prix d'Amerique jackpot at the third attempt at Vincennes on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

With Nicolas Bazire driving the runner-up in the last two editions of harness trotting's greatest prize finally sealed the deal.

But he was made to fight all the way by Galius who with Yoann Lebourgeois in the sulky had the lead before being edged out of it in the shadow of the post.

"I can't believe it, I wasn't sure if we'd won. He deserves it considering what he's achieved - he's the horse of my life!" said Bazire, at 21 winning his first d'Amerique on his debut.

Davidson du Pont had been bettered in 2020 and 2021 by Face Time Bourbon, who was not in the line-up to attempt a rare hat-trick.

The mare Flamme du Goutier filled third in the 2700m race pitting 18 of the top trotters around with contenders from Sweden, Norway and Italy.

But it was the home-trained Davidson du Pont who held them all at bay to take the spoils of the 101st running of the race named in tribute to the American soldiers who fought in World War 1.

His victory was watched by a crowd reduced to 5,000 spectators due to the current Covid-19 health restrictions.

Meanwhile one man who was smiling despite defeat for his three challengers was trainer/rider Jean-Michel Bazire, father of the winning driver.

© 2022 AFP