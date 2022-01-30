Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE

Israel's President Isaac Herzog, seated second from the left, joined by First Lady Michal, meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – Israel's President Isaac Herzog started his first visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the latest high-profile diplomatic trip since the countries normalised ties.

Herzog, travelling with the first lady, arrived around 0800 GMT in the UAE capital, where he met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president's office said.

"Beginning the first visit by an Israeli president in the United Arab Emirates," Herzog tweeted upon arrival. "We were delighted and deeply moved by the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi."

The visit comes some 16 months after the wealthy Gulf country forged diplomatic ties with Israel, becoming the third Arab nation to do so after Egypt and Jordan.

Herzog also met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the presidential palace, said the official Emirati news agency WAM.

"Sheikh Mohammed escorted him to the podium, and the national anthems of the two countries were played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome his visit," it said.

Herzog was later due to meet the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, during the two-day trip.

Geopolitical interests

Herzog, whose position is largely ceremonial, is the first Israeli head of state to officially visit the UAE.

The UAE-Israel normalisation deal was part of a series of US-brokered agreements known as the Abraham Accords, pacts that have angered the Palestinians.

Rabbi Levi Duchman lights a large menorah at the Israeli Pavilion of Expo 2020 in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on November 28, 2021, marking the Jewish festival of Hanukkah Giuseppe CACACE AFP/File

The deals broke with decades of Arab League consensus against recognising Israel until it signs a peace agreement establishing a Palestinian state with a capital in east Jerusalem.

They were negotiated by Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who said they would offer Israel new regional allies against Iran and bolster its diplomatic efforts to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran is Israel's long-standing nemesis, and the Jewish state is highly sceptical about ongoing efforts by world powers to revive a 2015 deal that gave Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

The UAE meanwhile has strained relations with Iran, backing government-aligned forces fighting the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen's civil war.

The skyline of the Emirate of Dubai. The UAE 16 months ago forged diplomatic ties with Israel, becoming the third Arab nation to do so after Egypt and Jordan Giuseppe CACACE AFP

That conflict has become increasingly regional, with Abu Dhabi hit this month by a Huthi missile and drone attack that killed three foreign workers -- the first deadly assault on UAE soil acknowledged by the Emiratis and claimed by the Huthis.

'Transform Middle East'

Herzog, who was also set to visit Expo 2020 Dubai and to meet members of the Jewish community, vowed this month that "the bold new partnership" between Israel and the UAE "will transform the Middle East".

About 200,000 Israelis visited the UAE in the first 12 months after the normalisation deal was signed, and about 40 Israeli businesses have set up there, Israel's Dubai consulate has said.

Since normalisation, Israel and the UAE have inked a series of deals on economic and trade cooperation, ranging from tourism to financial services. More are in the pipeline.

The Emirati ambassador in Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, said ahead of Herzog's trip that it would "enhance the bilateral relations... as we aim to sign important economic and trade agreements ... in the near future".

The Abraham Accords were negotiated under former US president Donald Trump and endorsed by President Joe Biden's administration.

Bahrain and Morocco have also normalised ties with Israel under the accords. Sudan has agreed to do so, but formal diplomatic relations have not emerged so far amid escalating instability in Khartoum.

© 2022 AFP