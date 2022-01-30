List edges Zalatoris in Torrey Pines playoff for first PGA Tour title

American Luke List hoists the Farmers Insurance Open trophy after a playoff victory over Will Zalatoris at Torrey Pines for his first US PGA Tour title

Los Angeles (AFP) – Luke List birdied the first playoff hole to beat Will Zalatoris in the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, notching his first US PGA Tour title in his 206th start.

List, 37 and ranked 151st in the world, delivered a sensational final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, where his seven birdies included four in a row on the front nine and a 13-footer for the clubhouse lead at the 18th.

His six-under par 66 put him at 15-under 273, and he had to wait a tense two hours to see if he'd be caught, with Zalatoris, former world number one Jason Day and current No. 1 Jon Rahm leading the charge.

Zalatoris, who started the day tied with Day for the lead, fired a one-under 71, moving to 15-under with birdies at the fifth and sixth and then parring his last 12 holes.

Despite an errant tee shot at the 72nd hole he had an eight-foot putt for birdie and the win, but it ran out of steam and he and List headed back to the 18th tee to open the playoff with the light already fading on the California coast.

Both found the right fairway bunker off the tee -- their balls nestling inches apart.

List's masterful approach hit the green and curled toward the cup, leaving him a one-foot birdie putt.

He tapped it in, putting the pressure on Zalatoris, whose putt -- similar to the one he faced in regulation -- didn't threaten the hole.

"It was a lot of fun," said Zalatoris, runner-up at the Masters to Hideki Matsuyama who remains in search of a first tour title. "I fought like hell all day."

With darkness falling "fast," Zalatoris said, he had to "rely on past history" on the playoff hole.

"I really couldn't see much in terms of the read, but I'm not even that disappointed with that part. I made three pars on 18 this week, and that's just not going to get it done."

Eagle boosts Day

Australia's Day had moved to 15-under with a spectacular eagle at the par-four 14th, where he holed out from 118 yards out in the fairway.

But he bogeyed 16 and 17 before capping his round with a 10-foot birdie at the par-five 18th to finish in a tie for third with Rahm and Cameron Tringale.

"Holed a nice shot on 14," Day said. "Kind of after that I lost the drive right and I started coming out of it and backing out of it and it's really hard to trust."

But Day, who remained in search of a first win since 2018, said he saw "a lot of positives" in the week.

"This is the second tournament for me that I've really tried to try these swing changes," he said. "So it's great that the progress is kind of is where it is, but still a lot of work to do."

Spain's Rahm, who won his first major title at the US Open on the same Torrey Pines course last June, nabbed three of his four birdies in a burst at the seventh, eighth and ninth holes. He drained a 26-footer at 17 to pull within one shot of the lead but he couldn't take advantage of the par-five finishing hole.

He closed with a 71, while Tringale carded a 70.

