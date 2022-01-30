Pollard leads West Indies to 179-4 in England decider

Important stand - West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (L) and Rovman Powell (R) shared an unbroken partnership of 74 in the 5th T20 against England

Bridgetown (Barbados) (AFP) – West Indies captain Kieron Pollard top-scored with 41 not out as the hosts made 179 for four against England in Sunday's fifth and deciding Twenty20 international in Barbados.

England spinners Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone and captain Moeen Ali returned combined figures of four for 54 at the Kensington Oval, with the series all square at 2-2.

But the pacemen were hit round the ground.

West Indies openers Brandon King (34) and Kyle Mayers (31) shared a stand of 59 before the run-rate slowed during the middle overs.

Pollard and Rovman Powell, a century-maker in midweek, upped the tempo in an unbroken stand of 75 that included 66 off the last 24 balls.

Pollard faced 25 balls while Powell smashed four sixes in a 35 not out made from 17 balls.

England recalled Saqib Mahmood in place of left-armer Tymal Mills only for the paceman's first ball to be hit straight back over his head for six by King.

After wicketkeeper Sam Billings missed a chance to stump King off Moeen, leg-spinner Rashid made the breakthrough via a brilliant relay catch. Jason Roy clung on to a head high chance near the deep midwicket rope and underarmed the ball to Phil Salt before falling over the boundary.

Livingstone removed both Romario Shepherd and King in a return of two for 17. A googly from Rashid, who also took 2-17 but in four overs to his team-mate's three, accounted for Nicholas Pooran.

Then came the charge to leave England needing a challenging 180 for victory.

