Australian Open champion Barty extends lead in rankings

Paris (AFP) – Ashleigh Barty's achievement in becoming the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open title has seen her consolidate her place atop the WTA rankings.

The 25-year-old has increased her lead over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus -- who exited in the fourth round of the Australian Open -- to over 2,600 points.

Danielle Collins's consolation for losing to Barty in Saturday's final is the highest ever ranking for the 28-year-old American as she soars 20 places to 10th.

Poland's Iga Swiatek -- who Collins beat in the Australian Open semi-finals -- has also risen to her highest ever ranking, moving up five spots to fourth.

The Czech Republic's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova moves up one place to third.

There are differing fortunes for two second round losers in Melbourne.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza drops four places to seventh whereas Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu rises five to her best ever ranking of 13th.

Rankings

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8331 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5698

3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5533 (+1)

4. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4456 (+5)

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4452

6. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4429

7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4195 (-4)

8. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4071

9. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3871 (-2)

10. Danielle Collins (USA) 3071 (+20)

11. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3070 (-1)

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2705

13. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2664 (+5)

14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2638 (-3)

15. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2531 (+2)

16. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2474 (+5)

17. Cori Gauff (USA) 2425 (-1)

18. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2396 (+7)

19. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2355 (+3)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2287

