Holder finishes off England as West Indies win T20 series

Bridgetown (Barbados) (AFP) – Local hero Jason Holder took four wickets in successive balls during a dramatic last over as the West Indies beat England by 17 runs in the fifth and deciding Twenty20 international at the Kensington Oval on Sunday for a 3-2 series win.

Akeal Hosein had already slowed England's progress with a format-best four for 30.

James Vince, who holed out for an innings top-score of 55, was among those who fell to the left-arm spinner.

England, however, were still in the game, needing 20 runs to reach a target of 180 when all-rounder Holder began to bowl the final over of the match at his Barbados home ground.

Despite starting the over with a no-ball, the towering paceman removed Chris Jordan and Sam Billings with his second and third legitimate deliveries via the aid of catches at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr.

Holder then had Adil Rashid taken at deep square leg before ending the match when he bowled Saqib Mahmood, with both batsmen out for golden ducks.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Ireland's Curtis Campher are the only other men to take four wickets in four balls during a T20 international.

Holder finished with a career-best return of five for 27 in 2.5 overs, having already removed England stand-in captain Moeen Ali.

"I pride myself on (not bowling) no-balls, pleased with how I came back, bowled a dot ball next up and then they had to come hard so I got the four wickets," said Holder.

The former West Indies captain was named both player of the match and series after taking 15 wickets across the five games -- all at the Kensington Oval.

"I'm pumped up for the moment, I love playing at Kensington Oval," he added. "It's the best place in the world to play cricket."

'Holder's town'

Billings kept England in the game before falling for 41 off 28 balls as the tourists were dismissed for 162 in 19.5 overs.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard led a late run-spree with a rapid 41 not out in a total of 179 for four.

His bowlers then finished the job as West Indies, beaten by 34 runs in the fourth T20 on Saturday, enjoyed a much-needed success after a one-day international series loss at home to Ireland earlier this month.

"This was a different game from last night and we capitalised with the bat in the last four overs," said Pollard, who shared an unbroken stand of 74 in five overs with midweek century-maker Rovman Powell (35 not out).

"This is Jason Holder's ground, his town, but it was total team effort from us."

Moeen was again leading an England side missing injured captain Eoin Morgan, with the tourists deprived all series of T20 regulars Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes following their Ashes exertions.

But Moeen was in no mood for excuses.

"I thought West Indies were the better team," he said, adding: "They were smarter than us today with bat and ball."

Brief scores

West Indies 179-4, 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41 no, Rovman Powell 35 no; Adil Rashid 2-17, Liam Livingstone 2-17)

England 162, 19.5 overs (James Vince 55, Sam Billings 41; Jason Holder 5-27, Akeal Hosein 4-30)

Result: West Indies won by 17 runs

Series: West Indies win five-match series 3-2

