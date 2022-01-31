US hits top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions are designed to show the international community's 'strong support' for the people of Myanmar

Washington (AFP) – The United States hit three top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions Monday on the one-year anniversary of a military coup that Washington says stifled democracy and the rule of law.

The US Treasury placed sanctions on Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Tin Oo, whom it said were closely involved in the "politically motivated" prosecution of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United States also imposed sanctions against several business leaders and companies accused of providing financial support to Myanmar's military regime.

Targeted was Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung, CEO of the KT Group and director of the KT Group subsidiary KTSL, and Tay Za, owner of "multiple companies known to provide equipment and services, including arms, to the Burmese military."

Htoo Htet Tay Za and Pye Phyo Tay Za, the adult sons of Tay Za, were also designated for sanctions, the Treasury Department said.

"We are coordinating these actions with the United Kingdom and Canada to demonstrate the international community's strong support for the people of Burma and to further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work with our international partners to address human rights abuses and press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma's path to democracy," Blinken said.

