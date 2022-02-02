Scotland's Price urges Six Nations consistency

London (AFP) – Scotland scrum-half Ali Price said Gregor Townsend's men must build on an impressive set of wins over the past year and become more consistent if they are to challenge for the Six Nations title.

The Scots, who have beaten England, France and Australia in the past 12 months, have never won more than three of their five matches in a single Six Nations campaign.

Last year, their wins at Twickenham and in Paris were offset by narrow defeats against Wales and Ireland.

Price, 28, said Scotland needed to string together a solid run of results if they are to win the competition for the first time since 1999, when it was still the Five Nations.

"Last year we had a couple of famous victories away from home that we hadn't managed to achieve for a number of years," he said.

"But it was six or seven match points in total that covered the losses at home, whereas in years gone by we've managed to win our home games and not pick up the away wins.

"It's trying to put it all together, that's the challenge. That's the challenge for all sides, to get that four or five wins and get the title, and that's no different for us."

The Scots kick off their campaign at home to England on Saturday.

"There's a different feeling around the place when it's a Scotland-England game," Price said.

"There's no better game to start a tournament off with."

