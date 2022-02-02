Live: US to deploy 3,000 troops to support NATO forces in eastern Europe

US President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine, in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of US readiness to defend NATO allies.

Advertising Read more

The deployments are above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed. Together, the moves aim to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine while avoiding new deployments to Ukraine itself, which is not part of NATO.

17:18 Paris time (GMT+1)

Red Cross flags dire conditions in eastern Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Ukraine are living in dire conditions, with poor access to basic services and under constant threat from shelling and landmines, the Red Cross has said.

Ukraine has been battling Moscow-backed insurgencies in two separatist regions since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula. More than 13,000 people have been killed in the fighting, the last major ongoing war in Europe.

With countries now focused on the massing of Russian troops along Ukraine's borders, there is a serious risk of them ignoring the ongoing plight of people stuck since 2014 in the crossfire, Red Cross regional director Martin Schuepp said on Wednesday, citing the “direct effects of shooting, shelling and (...) casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance."

16:48 Paris time (GMT+1)

Pentagon welcomes French deployment to Romania

In his comments to the press, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby welcomed France's recent decision to deploy several hundred troops to Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank. French President Emmanuel Macron has recently expressed France's "readiness to go further, and within the framework of NATO to commit to new missions... in particular in Romania".

FRANCE 24's international affairs editor Philip Turle has more:

05:06

16:28 Paris time (GMT+1)

'Strong signal to Mr. Putin'

The US is to send extra troops to Europe this week amid continuing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentangon has confirmed.

A source familiar with the details said 1,700 US troops would deploy from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Poland and another 300 from the base to Germany. About 1,000 Germany-based troops would head to Romania, the source said.

The Pentagon said it was not ruling out additional deployments beyond those announced on Wednesday.

"It's important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and, frankly, to the world that NATO matters to the United States and it matters to our allies," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe