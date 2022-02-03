Biden says US raid in Syria 'removed' IS group leader from battlefield

A file photo of the IS group leader, taken from the US State Department's Counter-Terrorism Rewards Program.

US special forces have “taken off the battlefield” the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

A senior US administration official said that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed in the operation. Rescue workers said at least 13 people also died, including women and children.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden said in a statement, referring to the IS group by another acronym.

U.S. President Joe Biden said a U.S. special forces counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-led-coalition-operation-northern-syria-targeted-jihadists-2022-02-03 targeted the leader of Islamic State, adding he would address the operation in remarks later on Thursday.

Quraishi, also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who led the group when it took over swathes of Syria and Iraq, ruling over millions of people at the height of its self-declared caliphate.

Baghdadi was killed in Oct. 2019 by US troops – also in a raid in north Syria –after IS group fighters were defeated on the battlefield. The group is now waging insurgent attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby earlier described Thursday's raid as a successful counter-terrorism mission, saying there were no US casualties.

Syrian rescue workers said at least 13 people including six children and four women were killed by clashes and explosions that erupted after the raid began, targeting a house in the Atmeh area near the Turkish border.

US military procedures to guard against civilian casualties are currently under scrutiny following a high-profile mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan that the Pentagon initially hailed a success.

A number of jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda operate in northwestern Syria, the last major bastion of rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad in the decade-long Syrian war. Leaders of the IS group have also hidden out in the area.

Residents said helicopters landed and heavy gunfire and explosions were heard during the raid that began around midnight. US forces used loudspeakers to warn women and children to leave the area, they said

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe