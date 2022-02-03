Gray returns for Scotland's Six Nations clash against England

Edinburgh (AFP) – Jonny Gray has been recalled by Scotland for their Six Nations opener at home to England on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The Exeter lock missed the November internationals through injury but is set to make his first Scotland start since facing Ireland in March last year.

Behind the scrum, Glasgow's Ali Price and Racing 92's Finn Russell will form a half-back pairing for a fourth consecutive Test.

Gloucester's Chris Harris and Glasgow's Sam Johnson are set to combine in midfield once again, with captain Stuart Hogg starting at full-back in his ninth Calcutta Cup match.

"We feel privileged to be involved in the oldest international rugby fixture on Saturday, against our nearest rivals," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday.

Scotland last year beat England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983 in a fixture held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus crisis.

"We are aware of how much winning at Twickenham boosted the spirits of our supporters at the start of last year’s tournament, and we're looking forward to playing in front of them in person this year," Townsend said.

"We are under no illusions on the tough challenge we have ahead of us against an England side who defeated the world champions (South Africa) in their last outing."

© 2022 AFP