Manassero recaptures his youth in Saudi International

King Abdullah Economic City (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – Former prodigy Matteo Manassero rediscovered his best form as he shot 62 on Thursday in the opening round of the Saudi International, while a current rising teen, Kim Joo-hyung, was in the chasing pack.

Manassero shot six birdies as he completed the outward nine in six-under-par 29. He made two more birdies on the way home in his bogey-free round to lead by two from his closest pursuers in a star-studded field in the $5 million tournament.

"It was one of those days in which everything was going my way," said the 28-year-old Italian.

"I was playing really solid, giving myself a lot of birdie chances, a lot of really short ones, as well. So just got the round going and just felt comfortable. That's the right word, I guess."

Manassero was just 17 years and 188 days old when he won the Castello Masters in 2010, becoming the youngest winner in European Tour history. He had won four titles by the age of 20, but his only victory since 2013 came on the third-tier Alps Tour in 2020.

He played last season on the Challenge Tour and entered this week's event ranked 395th in the world.

"I'm excited," he said. "I'm curious to see what 2022 has for me.

"I worked really well and I'm happy with the work I've done. There's going to be some lows, there's going to be some ups, but I'm ready for it and (will) see what happens.

"I feel I am very close to everything coming together. Maybe I need to work more on my fitness and consistency, but everything feels good. It's a good start and I am excited to start the season this way."

Johnson in contention

The event is on the Asian Tour, but the money on offer has drawn golfers from the other tours.

The group of five two shots off the lead was made up of two Americans, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III, Englishman Sam Horsfield, Spaniard Adri Arnaus and Ryosuke Kinoshita from Japan.

Five more golfers were another shot back including former world number one Dustin Johnson, the winner in 2019 and 2021, and one of his playing partners, Kim.

The South Korean made the first of his seven birdies at the second hole but said he was not relaxed at the start.

"I think I had some nerves in the first couple holes. You saw that roller-coaster ride. But got into a good mindset. I felt calm after a couple holes, and obviously I know I was birdieing. Just stuck in there, and yeah, great round," said Kim, who also made two bogeys on the back nine.

"I hope the TV got my smiles because I was having the time of my life. It was awesome playing with those guys, and just a great experience," added Kim, who was in a threesome that also included American Jason Kokrak.

"I told myself there's a reason I'm playing with these guys.

"I just told myself 'Just be confident and don't be afraid and just hit your shots'."

On a day of low scores, some of the big names struggled. American Bryson DeChambeau was three over, his score dragged down by a triple-bogey seven on the seventh hole.

Graeme McDowell was also three over, while Lee Westwood was one over and Sergio Garcia birdied the 18th to go round in level par.

