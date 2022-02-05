New names, new nation for China's imported Olympic hockey players

Members of Beijing Arcfox take part in an ice hockey training session during an Olympic Games test event

Beijing (AFP) – For Team China's foreign-born ice hockey players, suiting up for the Olympic hosts is not merely pulling on a new uniform -- it means an unfamiliar language, alien culture and even different names.

It's all been a bit much for some, like Jake Chelios, son of National Hockey League (NHL) legend Chris Chelios and a defenceman for China at the Beijing Games.

"I know two or three words (of Chinese)," said Chicago-born Chelios, or "Jieke Kailiaosi" -- the sound-alike Mandarin name that the 28-year-old's been given to aid Chinese fans with pronunciation.

"I took six years of Spanish in high school and I could not learn that so I did not even try (with Chinese)."

When China's men's team makes it Olympic ice hockey debut in Beijing next Thursday against the United States, more than half of the players will be of foreign origin, most of those from Canada.

The squad has ridden a roller-coaster in recent months.

They were drawn in a Group of Death along with Canada, the United States and 2018 silver medallists Germany, and were nearly barred from their home Games by hockey's governing body due to doubts about the team's ability.

But a lucky break came in December when the NHL announced that its superstars would skip Beijing on pandemic concerns, potentially sparing China abject humiliation on home ice.

China are still expected to struggle to win a game, but for goalie Jeremy Smith -- "Jieruimi Shimisi" -- just adapting to his Chinese surroundings has been challenging enough.

"The culture and the history in China and in Beijing, it is hard to wrap your head around it," said Smith, 32, who played briefly in the NHL and has spent his free time in Beijing taking in sights like the Great Wall with his wife.

"Beijing is thousands of years old so the history is beyond comprehension."

Still, he's picked up some Chinese.

"More than I expected," said "Shimisi".

"I can understand small things. I can order at a restaurant and ask directions."

China's heavy of infusion of foreign talent has raised eyebrows, especially because the country does not allow dual citizenship.

Neither China nor the players have publicly discussed the arrangements that will see them play in the red of their adopted country.

Either way, the opportunity to compete in the Olympics was one that players couldn't pass up, said Chelios, who has played previously for the Detroit Red Wings.

That's especially so when it comes to China, where hockey is in its infancy, said Smith.

"When you think about Russia and Canada, they have been playing each other for what, 100 years? China, it is just growing," he said.

"It is a small seed that was just planted and it is awesome to be a part of. It is pretty cool."

It's already been an unforgettable experience, said Chelios, no matter what name he's called by.

"I love it (having a new name). It's part of the experience of being over here. It is all new for me."

