Angry Russian Olympic gold medallist hits out at doping questions

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was an easy winner in the men's skiathlon

Beijing (AFP) – Alexander Bolshunov said the mere mention of doping "turns me inside out" after the Russian cross-country skier won the Beijing Olympics men's skiathlon by more than a minute on Sunday.

Punished for mass doping at their home Sochi Olympics in 2014, the Russians must compete under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The 25-year-old Bolshunov was so dominant in the 15-kilometre-plus-15-kilometre skiathlon that he had time to wave at the TV cameras long before the race had finished.

He took umbrage afterwards at questions about Russia's doping-tainted past in cross-country skiing.

"You don't just become an Olympic champion all of a sudden," fumed Bolshunov, who won his first gold, adding to three previous silvers and a bronze.

"Over the past years I proved that in every race and always show distinguished results and also always battle to the end.

"As for doping, when I hear those words, it honestly turns me inside out. I do not accept that and when I hear those words, I don't even want to hear them.

"I hate hearing this because for me it is something that is incompatible with sport."

Bolshunov, who beat compatriot Denis Spitsov into second by more than 70 seconds, was so enraged that he said anyone who doubted him should come and watch him prepare for competition.

"If you want to see how we train, you're welcome to come and watch because the training sessions are truly hard," he said.

"And after you see how we train, you won't have these questions again."

