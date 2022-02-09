'Bavaria Express' steams to third straight luge Olympic gold

Yanqing (China) (AFP) – Germany extended their domination of the luge track in Beijing on Wednesday as Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the men's doubles title for the third straight Winter Games.

Wendl and Arlt, who hail from the German Alps and are dubbed the 'Bavaria Express', again defended their Olympic title with a combined time over the two heats of one minute, 56.554 seconds.

Their German team-mates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken took silver at just 0.099 secs behind.

Eggert and Benecken have been a dominant force on the luge World Cup circuit for the last four years, but Wendl and Arlt delivered when it counted.

"Those who know us know that we are fighters and scrapers," said Wendl.

"Every four years you can count on us," he added while team-mate Arlt described it as a "dream come true. We can't believe it, it hasn't sunk in yet".

Austrian duo Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, who had won five of the six practice heats, earned bronze at 0.511 behind.

German racers have now the first three of the four luge events at these Beijing Games.

Natalie Geisenberger won the women's singles on Tuesday for the third Winter Games in a row after Johannes Ludwig struck gold in the men's event on Sunday.

Germany are also favourites for the team relay on Thursday at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Wendl and Arlt added gold in Beijing to their doubles triumphs at the previous Winter Games of Pyeongchang and Sochi.

If the Germans win Thursday's relay on Thursday, Wendl and Arlt can each claim a sixth Olympic gold medal.

Geisenberger could also become the most decorated luge racer in Winter Games history in the relay if she wins a seventh Olympic medal.

© 2022 AFP