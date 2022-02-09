NFL confirms Germany to host regular-season games

The NFL said Wednesday regular season games will take place in Germany for the first time starting this year, with Munich hosting the first game

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena would host the game at a date to be confirmed.

The Munich contest is one of five fixtures taking place overseas in 2022, with three games scheduled for London and a further fixture to be held in Mexico City.

The NFL has long seen Germany as a key international market. Goodell said Munich and Frankfurt would share four regular-season games over the next four years as part of the deal.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," Goodell said.

"We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

Munich and Frankfurt were among nine German cities vying for the right to host NFL games, with Dusseldorf just missing out after making a short-list of three. NFL Europe chief Brett Gosper said Dusseldorf could serve as a potential venue in the future.

"We are looking forward to partnerships with Munich and Frankfurt that will extend beyond the games and help us to deliver accelerated growth in Germany," Gosper said.

