Wales must get more physical against Scotland, says Lake

London (AFP) – Dewi Lake says Wales must be more physical in Saturday's Six Nations clash against an in-form Scotland after their hammering by Ireland in their tournament opener.

Advertising Read more

The injury-hit reigning champions were overwhelmed 29-7 in Dublin at the weekend as Ireland repeatedly ran through the Welsh defence.

The way in which they were outmuscled would have been deeply concerning to coach Wayne Pivac but Lake said the squad were ready to make amends against a Scotland side fresh from a hard-fought 20-17 win at home to England.

"That's not just personally for me," Ospreys hooker Lake said on Wednesday.

"Every player here, every member of staff, wants to prove that point this weekend."

The 22-year-old added: "Things are never going to go perfect. It's a combination of five games. It's how we bounce back this week rather than dwelling on last weekend.

"There are always things that you will pick up in every game but that physicality, that edge, is something we're looking to bring this weekend. I'm sure everybody will be ready to bring it."

Lake made his Wales debut off the bench at Lansdowne Road but his joy at achieving a lifelong ambition was tempered by the result.

"There was disappointment, obviously, with the result but for me, my family and anyone who has put any kind of effort into my development... it was obviously a huge day for myself," he said.

"Nothing will take away from that."

© 2022 AFP