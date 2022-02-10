Prince William plants trees, builds bridges on UAE visit

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, plants trees alongside two school children as he tours the Jubail Magrove Park in Abu Dhabi

Dubai (AFP) – Prince William made a climate-focused visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as post-Brexit Britain seeks to strengthen relations with the wealthy Gulf state.

The duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne, visited an Abu Dhabi mangrove park before heading off to Dubai's Expo, where the UK pavilion was marking a "national day".

He was expected to discuss his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife scheme with UAE officials.

Prince William tours an Abu Dhabi mangrove park with the chairman of the emirate's executive office, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan Giuseppe CACACE AFP

William's first official visit to the oil-rich former British protectorate bolsters ties after the UAE pledged billions of dollars in investment in UK industries in September.

The two countries also have strong defence links. The UAE was hit by a series of drone-and-missile attacks by Yemen rebels last month, while its relations with Gulf neighbour Iran are tense.

However, the prince's visit concentrated largely on environmental issues as he planted saplings at Jubail Mangrove Park with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi executive office.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2nd R), visits the massive Jebel Ali port in the Gulf emirate of Dubai Karim SAHIB AFP

They "discussed their work on globally impactful sustainability initiatives", the UAE's official WAM news agency said.

William tweeted: "The Mangrove Initiative will focus on sustainability and preserving the natural environment.

"These parks also play a role in their communities, especially for the next generation."

He then headed to the neighbouring emirate of Dubai, where he visited Jebel Ali Port, one of the world's busiest, to learn about efforts to fight the illegal wildlife trade.

"The sheer scale of Jebel Ali Port is phenomenal," William tweeted.

He later arrived at Dubai's Expo site and was expected to meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Expo, the $7-billion world exhibition featuring 192 country pavilions, is being held as the UAE marks the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971.

In September, the UAE announced a five-year investment worth £10 billion ($13.8 billion, 11.7 billion euros) in British companies focusing on technology, infrastructure and climate-focused energy transition.

It was announced following talks in London between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE's de facto ruler.

The Johnson government had pledged to boost trade with the rest of the world, including the Middle East, after Britain left the European Union last year.

William is touring the UAE after his 95-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II -- Britain's longest-serving monarch -- celebrated 70 years on the throne on Monday.

