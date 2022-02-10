Townsend says Scotland now 'better equipped' to end Cardiff hoodoo

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes his side have the tools to end their 20-year wait for a win in Cardiff as they look to build on their positive start to this season's Six Nations.

The Scots beat Wales in Llanelli in 2020 in a match played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic but have not tasted victory in the Welsh capital since 2002.

Scotland's last Six Nations visit ended in a heavy 34-7 defeat in 2018 but Townsend believes his side have what it takes to win in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday after a series of morale-boosting victories.

Townsend's side won away in England and France last year in empty stadiums and started this year's tournament with a hard-fought 20-17 victory against England last week.

"We should be better equipped to deal with the challenge of going to Cardiff," said Townsend, Scotland's fly-half when they last won in Cardiff in 2002, after naming his side on Thursday.

"We've not been there for four years so a lot has happened in those years to this team. We've had some experiences against some top sides both home and away, and we've shown resilience in those games.

"We've not won them all but I believe the tests we had at Twickenham and in Paris last year set us up this week for what will be a great challenge in a full stadium at one of the best venues in the world."

Townsend said it would be hard to top the win in Paris but the challenge this weekend could be even bigger because of the team's poor history in Cardiff and the return of crowds.

Wales defeat

Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions but they made a woeful start to their title defence, slipping to a 29-7 defeat against Ireland in Dublin.

Townsend, however, expects to see a much-improved performance this weekend

"Normally, you're better in your second game in the Six Nations," he said.

"In the first game things didn't usually go smoothly for you, so if you're going up against a top side like Ireland, who have got lots of momentum and you're playing them away from home, you may struggle to get into the game early on but I felt the second quarter and in parts of the second half, Wales were the equal of Ireland.

"We know they'll be better for having that game and they're a top side with great players throughout the XV."

Townsend has made five changes to his side, including calling up a new front row.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed a Test debut to flanker Jac Morgan in one of four changes to a team that continues to be without several senior players due to injury, including talismanic captain Alun Wyn Jones.

"We clearly didn't achieve what we wanted to in Dublin," said Pivac. "Part of it was the physical side of the game."

The New Zealander added that "improvement across the board" was needed to see off the resurgent Scots.

"The players are very critical of themselves and they're desperate to go out there and prove we're a better team than last week. We owe it to ourselves and our public to put on a better display," he said.

