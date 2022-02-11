Coroner: Ex-MLB standout Giambi died of self-inflicted gunshot

Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi, at right greeting Philadelphia teammates after a home run, died of a self-inflicted gunshot round, a coroner in Los Angeles said Friday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Former Major League Baseball standout Jeremy Giambi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said Friday.

Advertising Read more

Giambi, 47, was found dead on Wednesday by police responding to a medical emergency call at the home of his parents.

Police said there were no signs anyone else was involved, with the coroner's office declaring he died by suicide.

Giambi, a former outfielder and first baseman, spent six seasons in MLB from 1998-2003 but had his best success alongside older brother Jason with the Oakland A's, who reached the 2000 and 2001 playoffs with the siblings after missing out for seven consecutive seasons.

Giambi helped California State Fullerton win the 1995 College World Series and was taken by the Kansas City Royals in the 1996 MLB Draft, making his MLB debut with the Royals in 1998 before joining Oakland in 2000.

He also played for Philadelphia in 2002 and the Boston Red Sox in 2003, finishing his career with 52 home runs, 209 runs batted in and a .263 average.

In March 2005, Giambi told the Kansas City Star that he had taken anabolic steroids and in 2007, the Mitchell Report investigating doping in MLB said he was among the athletes who purchased steroids from BALCO as part of a doping scandal that tainted MLB, athletics and other sports.

© 2022 AFP